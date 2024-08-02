FWACC Needs Kitten Adopters

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is asking help from the community to find homes for the upcoming available kittens and/or donate to the Angel Fund.

For the next four weeks, 160 kittens from the FWACC foster program will be returning to the shelter to receive the state required spay/neuter surgery along with any other medical care needed. As the number of animals entering the shelter continues to increase, FWACC leaders predict they will provide care for over 6,000 cats by the end of the year.

The Angel Fund helps provide crucial life-saving medical care to shelter animals as well as cover the costs of the state required spay/neuter surgeries. As Northeast Indiana’s largest open-access shelter, FWACC cannot turn away animals brought to them from Allen County. The Angel Fund is utilized daily to provide the medical care and treatments these animals need prior to becoming available for adoption.

Interested adopters can view available animals and fill out an adoption application at fwacc.org or fill out an application when they arrive at the shelter. All adoptions are first-come to the shelter and first-serve.