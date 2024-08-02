Local Text Ads: August 2 Update
SUMMER CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES
Total Estate Cleanup, All Types of Tree Works, Mowing, Hauling.
Call Jim 260-414-0510
The J and R Company
Insured, BBB Accredited
www.jandrcompany.com
HIRING
Local company looking for a Class A or B CDL Driver. Must be able to pass a drug screen and have good driving record. Please call Rachel 260-740-7098
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting we don’t care how big or small it is we will get it done!
Phone 260-258-6113 or
260-579-7299 or Email
Vrigoberto30@gmail.com
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions,
Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Driveways,
Concrete, Asphalt, Crackfill, Sealcoating & Striping.
Call Jim 260-414-0510
The J and R Company
since 1975
Insured, BBB Accredited
FISH FRY – FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday, Sept. 13 4:30-7:00
Friday, Oct. 25 4:30-7:00
Cost is $14 adults $7 for children ages 6-10, 6 and under eat free.
Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, choice of homemade desserts and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
SUMMER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
- Lifetime Sports Academy 2024 Awards - August 2, 2024
- $1 Million Dedicated To Waynedale Water Main Upgrades - August 2, 2024
- Pontiac St. Market To Host ‘Pack-to-School’ - August 2, 2024