NYT Bestselling Author Marie Benedict To Headline Lecture

The Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne will host New York Times and USAToday bestselling author Marie Benedict for the annual People of the Book lecture at 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, at the Rifkin Campus at 5200 Old Mill Road.

Marie Benedict is the author of eight works of historical fiction, as well as two chart-topping books with co-author Victoria Christopher Murray.

A graduate of Boston College and the Boston University School of Law and a litigator with more than 10 years’ experience at some of the country’s premiere law firms, she found her calling in unearthing the hidden historical stories of women. Her mission is to excavate from the past the most important, complex, and fascinating women of history and bring them into the light of the present day, where we can appreciate the breadth of their contributions, as well as the insights they bring to modern-day issues.

Her most recent novel with co-author Ms. Murray was another Instant New York Times Bestseller, The First Ladies. It is the story of the friendship of Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary McLeod Bethune. During a time of segregation and Jim Crow, these two women found a way to forge a friendship … and change some things in this world. Her newest novella, Agent 355, was released in January about a young female spy who may have changed the course of American history.

Ms. Benedict’s books have been translated into more than 30 languages and are often not only Indie Next and Library Reads picks, but are also chosen by national book clubs, such as Good Morning America, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Costco.

She lives in Pittsburgh with her family.

Ms. Benedict’s talk will conclude with questions and answers, followed by a book signing and dessert reception. The program is free and open to the public. It is made possible by support from the Dr. Louis A. and Anne B. Schneider Foundation.