Four Pillars Guide Local Mission

I have been in Waynedale just over a year and it has been a great experience. It is a great community that has demonstrated a sense of real support. Hundreds of people had turned out to show their support for the family who suffered such a loss at Kroger. Our world needs to come together and do what we can to more deeply understand each other.

I have been greatly blessed by being the pastor at St. Therese Catholic Church. Recently, we were fortunate enough to have some missionaries join us as teachers in our school. Three religious sisters, Sr. Sangeetha Udumala, Sr. Roja Rani Kondala, and Sr. Ramya Teja Bandanadam from the order: Catechists of St. Ann that was founded in 1914 by Fr. Silvio Pasquali. Currently, they are on loan from the Diocese of Joliet, but we hope that soon they will be sponsored by our own diocese. One of our sisters, before entering religious life, had a Master’s Degree in Physics, another has a Master’s Degree in English and the third has a Bachelor’s Degree in the Science of Education.

Education is at the heart of a stable future. When we can deeply understand the one, the true, the good, and the beautiful, we are in a good place to make the world better. There are four pillars that frame our approach. First, a deep and profound respect for human dignity. Every human being is an infinitely valuable one of a kind masterpiece created by God for a mission. Second, we also must profoundly respect religious liberty. Real faith can only be realized in the context of freedom. Thirdly, we strive to help our parish family and our students that we are all part of the human family. This is the principle of solidarity. Lastly, it is kind of a big word but very important, subsidiarity. This means trying to empower people to solve the problems closest to themselves. In other words, developing the skills to help each other first before looking to some authority above them.

In October, we are having an event commemorating our Patron Saint, St. Therese, the little flower. She tells us to strive to do even the little things with great love. Saturday afternoon we have a keynote speaker, Chris Godfrey, a lineman of the 1986 New York Giants Superbowl team. He will be speaking on “Faith in the Professional Life”. All are welcome.

Holiness is Happiness!

Fr. Glenn Kohrman, St. Therese Catholic Church ~ Pursue the Way to do even the Little Things with Great Love!!