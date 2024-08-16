Local Worship & Events: August 16 Update

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.

Join us for worship at

Lutheran South Unity School

5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807

Enter Door #11

Current mailing address

PO Box 9590, 46899

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

ART GALLERY

When: August/ September

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Support Local Artists

Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer

During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am

Cost: Various

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

When: Saturday, August 24, 2024 @ 10:00am

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Parking Lot

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Dog Costume Contest

Add’l: Entry fee is a canned/bagged pet food item for the Pet Food Pantry on Church Street. Prizes for Most Creative; Funniest Costume; Owner/Pet Look Alike; and Most Patriotic. Pet blessing by Pastor Bill and a pet parade.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

GRIEFSHARE

13-WEEK PROGRAM

When: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 6:30-8:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809

Who: Everyone

Why: Christ-centered help and encouragement after the death of a loved one

Add’l: GriefShare is designed to help rebuild your life after losing a loved one. GriefShare is led by caring people who have experienced grief and want to help you through the difficult days ahead. Please call Pastor Nancy Goff at 717-254-5072 for information.

Cost: $20 book fee optional

Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

MESSAGE SERIES:

I AM THE BREAD

OF LIFE SERIES

When: 9:30 AM

Add’l: All services are streamed. Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email: holyscripturefwr@gmail.com

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

