Local Worship & Events: August 16 Update
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.
Join us for worship at
Lutheran South Unity School
5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807
Enter Door #11
Current mailing address
PO Box 9590, 46899
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
ART GALLERY
When: August/ September
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Support Local Artists
Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer
During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am
Cost: Various
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
When: Saturday, August 24, 2024 @ 10:00am
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Parking Lot
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Dog Costume Contest
Add’l: Entry fee is a canned/bagged pet food item for the Pet Food Pantry on Church Street. Prizes for Most Creative; Funniest Costume; Owner/Pet Look Alike; and Most Patriotic. Pet blessing by Pastor Bill and a pet parade.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
GRIEFSHARE
13-WEEK PROGRAM
When: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 6:30-8:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809
Who: Everyone
Why: Christ-centered help and encouragement after the death of a loved one
Add’l: GriefShare is designed to help rebuild your life after losing a loved one. GriefShare is led by caring people who have experienced grief and want to help you through the difficult days ahead. Please call Pastor Nancy Goff at 717-254-5072 for information.
Cost: $20 book fee optional
Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
MESSAGE SERIES:
I AM THE BREAD
OF LIFE SERIES
When: 9:30 AM
Add’l: All services are streamed. Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email: holyscripturefwr@gmail.com
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
