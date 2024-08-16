Thomas’ Contributions Celebrated: Voice Of The Township

Our Employee of the Month for August is Director Sylvester Thomas. Mr. Thomas has been running the Human Resource Department at the Wayne Township Trustee Office for just the last year and a half, but his experience in HR management in the manufacturing field spans over the last twenty-plus years. Since transitioning to the public sector he has found renewed enthusiasm for his work, and he says he finds that the best part is working with WTTO’s “amazing team.”

Front row (l-r) WTTO Human Resource Director, Sylvester Thomas; Lead Case Manager, Lagena Hamilton; and Downtown Fort Wayne Events and Programs Manager, Tamara Cummins.

Mr. Thomas was chosen Employee of the Month for his expertise and his ability to handle all kinds of workplace situations with professionalism and finesse. He has an open door policy and is always available to staff members with questions about personnel and benefits issues, or who just want to talk.

Along with his other duties, Mr. Thomas serves on the Richard A. Stevenson, Sr. Scholarship committee. The youngest of his four children is now a senior in high school, so, as a father he has lots of first-hand experience at applying for scholarships and getting kids off to the next level of their education. He shares that perspective with the committee. Mr. Thomas announced the winners of this year’s RASS scholarships at our Wayne Township Trustee’s Family Fun Day on August 3.

Always ready to interact with the public, Mr. Thomas represents our office at career fairs, community events and other such venues. He was involved in designing many of the informational banners and fliers that he takes to these events.

Earlier this month he and Lead Caseworker Lagena Hamilton took our booth to the last of this summer’s Lunch on the Square. Presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and Edward Jones at Freimann Square each Thursday from May to August, attendees enjoyed a variety of unique foods and live music during one of Fort Wayne’s favorite lunch and entertainment series. The Wayne Township Trustee booth received many visitors at the event, and Trustee Austin Knox and Downtown Fort Wayne’s Events and Programs Manager Tamara Cummins also dropped in. We look forward to attending that series again next year for their seventeenth season.

Once again we appreciate another one of our Employees of the Month who do so much to keep up the quality of our staff here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office. Thank you!

Lunch on the Square is presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and Edward Jones, proudly sponsored by K105 FM, Barnes & Thornburg, Brightmark, Fort Wayne Newspapers, WANE 15, Fort Wayne Recovery, Indiana Michigan Power, Arts United/Arts Campus Fort Wayne, Palmer Trucks, and The YMCA—Downtown Fort Wayne.