EPA To Fund Cleanup Of Former Omnisource South Property

Recently, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $2 million clean up grant for the Former OmniSource South Property (now known as the North River site) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“By developing this property into a thriving urban center and encouraging walkable and bikeable communities, EPA and the city of Fort Wayne are supporting human health as well as addressing legacy pollution,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “We aim to create accessible, sustainable and connected communities where people can live their lives without fear of legacy pollution.”

“Fort Wayne’s success with past brownfield projects positions our community well for future initiatives and investments,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Being a recipient of this grant will enable us to make the necessary improvements to prepare the North River site for future redevelopment efforts. We’re appreciative of the opportunity to work with the EPA to help ensure we’re able to implement a meaningful project that will enhance the quality of life in our city and region and be environmentally friendly.”

The grant will help incorporate the site into the city’s Riverfront Plan, which seeks to expand downtown’s reach by redeveloping former industrial sites into a vibrant mixed-use district. The site will eventually be connected via new streets, sidewalks and trails to be accessible to adjacent neighborhoods, Science Central, the Wells Street Commercial Corridor, the Riverfront, nearby parks and downtown. Additionally, the site will feature an extension of the city’s Urban Trail, designed to connect key destinations for bikers and pedestrians.

Thanks to the historic $1.5 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA’s Brownfields program is helping more communities than ever before begin to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields and stimulate economic opportunity, and environmental revitalization in historically overburdened communities.

