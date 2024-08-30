Local Text Ads: August 30 Update

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting we don’t care how big or small it is we will get it done!

Phone 260-258-6113 or

260-579-7299 or Email

Vrigoberto30@gmail.com

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

FISH FRY – FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday, Sept. 13 4:30-7:00

Friday, Oct. 25 4:30-7:00

Cost is $14 adults $7 for children ages 6-10, 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, choice of homemade desserts and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

SUMMER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

INTERIOR/

EXTERIOR PAINTING

Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445 or

260-402-8683

HIRING: NEWSPAPER

DELIVERY CARRIER

Just 5 days a month (Thurs & Fri). Must have reliable transport (van or truck), valid driver’s license, and ability to lift newspaper bundles. Pay: $12,500/year plus incentives.

A great opportunity for someone with a flexible or semi-flexible schedule looking to supplement their income. Must be self-starting, punctual, professional, and friendly.

Apply or find more details at indeed.com/job/delivery-driver-0e5153873894ed18

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.