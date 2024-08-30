Live Authentic South American Music & Poetry Concert

Bridging Worlds, a Fort Wayne based cross-cultural arts and education organization, is excited to announce its live 2024 International Concert Series in collaboration with the Chilean Ministry of Arts & Culture, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana University Bloomington, and Honeywell Arts & Education.

The series, named “Canturia de Mi Sangre” or “Song of my Blood,” will feature renowned Chilean musicians Luis Galdames and Claudio Gonzalez who will artfully blend their performances with and in honor of the poetry of Gabriela Mistral, the first Latin American Nobel Prize laureate. Audiences will embark on a South American journey through original compositions inspired by Mistral’s poetry, seamlessly weaving together elements of the past, present, and future. Globally esteemed as one of the great humanistic voices of our time, Gabriela Mistral was a fervent advocate for the rights of women, children, indigenous communities, and the underprivileged. Her poetry, rich in humor, sorrow, hope, and profound humanity, will be brought to life in this unique and moving concert series.

“At the heart of our International Concert Series is the belief that music is a universal language that transcends borders and unites people. Each concert is thoughtfully designed to showcase the unique sounds, rhythms, and stories of different cultures, providing audiences with an immersive experience that goes beyond mere entertainment,” enthusiastically states Bridging Worlds Executive Director, Kelsie Murray Godoy.

Each concert of the series will be open to the public and free for all attendees:

Bloomington: Thursday, September 19 at 8 p.m. at the Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University, Bloomington (200 S Jordan Ave, Bloomington, IN 47405)

North Manchester: Tuesday, September 24 at 7 p.m. at North Manchester High School Auditorium (1 squire Dr, N Manchester, IN 46962)

Fort Wayne: Saturday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue University, Fort Wayne (2101 E Coliseum Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46805).

About the Musicians:

Luis Galdames is a Chilean musician, author, composer, multi-instrumentalist and educator. He is acclaimed nationally and globally for his work, which is influenced by Latin American rhythms, melodies, and poetry, establishing him as a prominent figure in Latin American fusion music. Galdames plays the Andean wind instruments, Quena, Sicura,and zampoña, as well as the Soprano Saxophone, Guitar and Didjiridoo. He has performed in Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, San Salvador, Mexico, USA, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Australia and China… and now, in 2024, in our corner of the world!

Claudio Gonzalez, one of Chile’s finest pianists, will be an accompanying musician showcasing his talents as versatile multi-instrumentalist who will also be playing cajon peruano and bongos. Gonzalez is an experienced musical producer and arranger who has performed national and international tours.

As a free event, no RSVP is required to attend the series, however seating will be available on a first-come first-served basis. More information about this series and Bridging Worlds, Inc. can be found at bridgingworldsinc.com, as well as by searching and following the Bridging Worlds, Inc page on Facebook and Instagram.

Bridging Worlds, Inc. would like to sing praise in thanks to the Chilean Ministry of Arts & Culture, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana University Bloomington, and Honeywell Arts & Education for their support of the initiative. If you or your organization has been inspired by this event and would like to become a partner or support future programming, please contact director@bridgingworldsinc.com.

Bridging Worlds, Inc. is a Fort Wayne, Indiana based 501(c)3 educational, arts, and cultural nonprofit. The forward-thinking organization dedicated to fostering global connections and cross-cultural understanding through innovative initiatives. Its dynamic all-female board of directors is a group of accomplished leaders who continue to break new ground, creating impactful programs that bridge cultural divides and promote unity worldwide.