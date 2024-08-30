Ensuring Every Student Thrives: Ink Spot

As the back-to-school season fast approaches, families, educators, and communities begin focusing on preparing students for a successful academic year. Amid the frenzy of buying supplies and adjusting routines, there is an essential component of this preparation that extends beyond the classroom: comprehensive health support.

One of the significant challenges faced by too many girls is period poverty and lack of access to basic hygiene products. Nationwide statistics indicate that one in five United States teen girls has missed school due to a lack of access to menstrual products. As a nonprofit managed care entity, CareSource has been proactive in assembling menstrual supply packs and general hygiene kits with Indy Hygiene Hub, which are then distributed to students who need them. These packs are often stocked in “comfort closets” within schools, ensuring that students have access to essential items without the stigma of needing to ask for help. This initiative helps them focus on their education rather than worrying about their personal hygiene, fostering a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.

The Stronger Tomorrows program, in collaboration with Indianapolis Public Schools, is another crucial initiative aimed at supporting pregnant and parenting teens. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), only about 50% of teen mothers receive a high school diploma by age 22, compared to approximately 90% who do not give birth during adolescence. The program’s goal is to help young parents stay in school and thrive both academically and personally. The program offers education sessions on health care navigation, the importance of regular health visits and how to advocate for personal health care needs. The goal is to equip teens with the knowledge and resources they need to ensure they have the support necessary to continue their education and care for their children.

Tobacco and vaping prevention are another area of concern. The “Catch My Breath” program is an evidence-based initiative educating students from 5th – 12th grade about the dangers of vaping. Training school staff and facilitating the program directly ensures that students receive accurate information and understand the risks associated with tobacco use. This proactive approach helps prevent the onset of harmful habits and promotes healthier lifestyles among students.

Addressing all of these critical issues plays an indispensable role in shaping a healthier, more supportive educational landscape. By engaging with school administrators, health professionals and community groups, we can help ensure efforts to promote good health and wellbeing are effectively integrated into the school environment.

As students and schools gear up for the new academic year, the importance of comprehensive care in supporting health and wellness cannot be overstated. Through a combination of education, resources and community engagement, we can create a nurturing environment where students can thrive.

Article by Cameual Wright, MD, MBA, CareSource Indiana & Fort Wayne Ink Spot. This column is sponsored by The Fort Wayne Ink Spot, a black-owned Indiana newspaper focusing on regional and national stories, especially those impacting African Americans and minorities. This collaboration with The Waynedale News aims to promote diversity, inclusivity, and appreciation for the local black community by representing all residents’ voices, unity and understanding flourish. Follow FWIS on Facebook and Instagram, or find a retailer at www.fwinkspot.com.