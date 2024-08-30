“How I Use AI” To Headline Round Table Event

AI in FW, the leading community initiative focused on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and engagement in Fort Wayne, is excited to announce a unique and valuable opportunity for AI enthusiasts and professionals alike. The upcoming September meetup will feature a roundtable discussion titled “How I Use AI”, scheduled to take place on September 13 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Chapman’s Brewery Co at Electric Works.

September’s event breaks from the norm, offering participants an extended session of 1 hour and 30 minutes to dive deeper into the ways AI is being utilized in both personal and professional spheres. The discussion will spotlight real-world examples and experiences, providing valuable insights into various AI tools, use cases, and applications across different industries.

“In the year that I’ve been doing AI consulting I’ve heard one question over and over and over,” said Angie, “and that’s ‘How do I use it?” This roundtable event is designed to be a casual, non-technical conversation that will uncover real-world (and realistic) use-cases that make sense and aren’t intimidating. “Conversations are where you learn how to use AI.”

The interactive format of the event is set to encourage audience participation, with a dedicated Q&A session allowing attendees to engage directly with the speakers and each other. The event promises to deliver valuable takeaways for everyone.

Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/ai-in-fw-monthly-meetup-artificial-intelligence-fort-wayne-in-tickets-835987439937

This event is open to anyone interested in AI, including AI enthusiasts, developers, creatives, professionals, and the AI-curious. AI in FW prides itself on creating a welcoming and non-intimidating environment where participants can learn, share, and grow together.

AI in FW is a community-driven initiative dedicated to advancing AI literacy and fostering a culture of innovation in Fort Wayne. Through monthly meetups, workshops, and special events, AI in FW provides a platform for learning, collaboration, and networking, helping to position Fort Wayne as a leader in the AI revolution.