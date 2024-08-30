Active Tuberculosis Case Discovered

The Allen County Department of Health and Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) are working closely to respond to an exposure of active tuberculosis (TB) within FWCS.

The health department and FWCS have a long history of partnering to promote and protect public health, and that relationship remains strong as efforts are underway to test those potentially exposed and prevent additional cases from occurring.

The risk to students and staff is very low because transmission is likely to occur only when someone spends a significant amount of time in close proximity to an infected person. Those who potentially meet that criteria have been contacted, and free testing for TB will be offered.

“This can be an anxious time for parents, students, faculty and staff,” said Erika Pitcher, director of Clinical Services and Case Management at the Allen County Department of Health. “The health and well-being of everyone in our schools and the community as a whole are our top priorities, and we are doing everything necessary to address the situation.”

Department Administrator Mindy Waldron added: “We want to thank the staff with FWCS for their cooperation through this investigation and testing initiative.

Having strong school partnerships is key in scenarios like this, where we must work quickly and collaboratively to protect the health of students and staff.”

No additional information about the patient will be released, due to health care privacy protections outlined in state and federal laws.

Tuberculosis is a contagious, airborne infectious disease caused by bacteria that spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes or spits. Transmission typically requires close contact over a long period of time, and the likelihood of transmission in a school setting is very low.

TB is treatable, and symptoms include feelings of sickness or weakness, weight loss, chills, fever and night sweats. If TB is in the lungs, symptoms can also include coughing, chest pain and coughing up blood or sputum. Symptoms of TB in other parts of the body depend on the area infected.

TB is not unusual in Allen County and many other communities. In Indiana, 130 cases were reported in 2023, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There were 10 cases of TB in Allen County in 2023.