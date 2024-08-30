Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon: Sept. 6

The Northeast Indiana Adams Radio Group Make-A-Wish® Request-A-Thon will be on Friday, September 6th, 2024, to help make more local wishes come true and change lives right here in our community!

The Silent Auction went live on Thursday, August 27th. Supporters will have the chance to bid on incredible auction items such as a Warren Haynes autographed guitar, a Jelly Roll autographed record, a Luke Bryan autographed guitar, a Jason Aldean autographed record, and more! Bidding is done all online and will close at 6:30 P.M. on Friday, September 6th, 2024.

On Request-A-Thon day, tune in to stations US 93.3, 96.3XKE, LOUD 103.3, and HOT 107.9 between 6:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. Listeners can request songs in exchange for donations as well as hear inspiring wish stories, and help bring hope, strength, and joy to northeast Indiana kids through the power of a wish. Listeners can find more information below about how to give by phone or online.

Phone: 260-208-3651 – call in during the event on September 6th to make a donation and request a song! Online: Make your song request ahead of time and donate online at oki.wish.org/adamsradio

Right now, there are around 86 children in northeast Indiana who are waiting for a wish. With your support we can help grant more local wishes to children with critical illnesses!

Make-A-Wish® OKI creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, we have granted more than 21,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2023, made 1,205 wishes come true. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it’s a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need YOU. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer, and share our mission, visit: oki.wish.org and follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin.