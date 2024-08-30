Dog Days Of Summer: Humane Pet Food Pantry Fundraiser

Library Reveals New Vision With ‘Maker Spaces’ The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is thrilled to announce a transformative new vision for its system-wide Maker spaces. Since 2014, the Library has housed a large MakerLab at the Main Library and a satellite MakerLab at the Georgetown branch. Earlier this year, it launched expanded programming at three Mini MakerLabs at the Hessen Cassel, ...

Try A Classical Cuisine Dinner Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the community to experience French-inspired cuisine during the Classical Cuisine dinner series. Hospitality Administration students write the menu and cook the meals to gain experience in a real-world restaurant setting. Each dinner will feature a different menu with three courses including an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Dinners at $25 ...

92 Years Of Honoring Our Community’s Legacy The Waynedale News is celebrating 92 years of serving its community with heartfelt stories and local news. Publisher Alex Cornwell marks 15 years leading the paper, emphasizing the importance of community support. Dedicated to telling local stories, the paper thrives thanks to its readers' engagement and contributions.

Celebrating Nature’s Majestic Journey With LRWP The Little River Wetlands Project invites the community to the annual Monarch Festival on September 8th, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve in Fort Wayne. This free family-friendly event features live displays, educational presentations, butterfly tagging, and a plant giveaway, promoting monarch butterfly conservation and community engagement.