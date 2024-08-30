Dog Days Of Summer: Humane Pet Food Pantry Fundraiser
The inaugural “Dog Days of Summer” event at Waynedale United Methodist Church was a delightful success, attracting around twenty participants. Held on Saturday, August 24th, at 2501 Church Street, the event brought together dog lovers and their furry companions for a festive celebration. The highlight was a lively community dog costume contest, featuring categories like Most Creative, Funniest Costume, Owner/Pet Look Alike, and Most Patriotic. Participants contributed to the Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry by donating canned or bagged dog or cat food, adding a charitable element to the fun. Other attractions included a pet blessing by Rev. William Garver and a spirited dog parade. The event showcased the church’s commitment to both community engagement and compassion, with hopes of becoming a beloved annual tradition.
