Monday, September 2, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Featured Local NewsSpotlight

Dog Days Of Summer: Humane Pet Food Pantry Fundraiser

The Waynedale News Staff

The inaugural “Dog Days of Summer” event at Waynedale United Methodist Church was a delightful success, attracting around twenty participants. Held on Saturday, August 24th, at 2501 Church Street, the event brought together dog lovers and their furry companions for a festive celebration. The highlight was a lively community dog costume contest, featuring categories like Most Creative, Funniest Costume, Owner/Pet Look Alike, and Most Patriotic. Participants contributed to the Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry by donating canned or bagged dog or cat food, adding a charitable element to the fun. Other attractions included a pet blessing by Rev. William Garver and a spirited dog parade. The event showcased the church’s commitment to both community engagement and compassion, with hopes of becoming a beloved annual tradition.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff