Join In An Evening Of Fun At ‘Laughs For Literacy’

The Literacy Alliance is excited to announce Laughs for Literacy, an evening full of fun and laughter in support of life-changing learning. The event will take place on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Baker Street Centre, 323 W Baker St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, in downtown Fort Wayne.

The emcee for the night will be Alyssa Ivanson, a well-known newscaster from WANE-TV. Alyssa’s charm and wit are sure to add an extra layer of enjoyment to the evening.

More than 55,000 adults in our community struggle without a high school diploma or with limited English proficiency. This barrier suppresses their economic prospects and traps them in a cycle of illiteracy and poverty. For more than 50 years, The Literacy Alliance (TLA) has been breaking the poverty cycle through free programs in basic education, English language attainment, and high school equivalency exam preparation. Additionally, TLA’s Project Reads helps K-3 students improve their reading skills and achieve grade-level reading goals to ensure academic success.

Featuring Cyrus Steele!

Originally from Savannah, GA, Cyrus Steele performs nationwide at comedy clubs, corporate events, and private functions. He has shared the stage with comedy legends like Ron White, Hannibal Burress, Rodney Perry, Jon Reep, and Bob Sumner (Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam)!

With Dan Brown!

Dan Brown, from Cleveland, OH, began his comedy career in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself. Drawing from his life as a father, family man, and self-proclaimed wannabe superhero, Dan’s comedy is honest, relatable, and downright hilarious.

Purchase your tickets now and support impactful education programs in our community! Tickets are $75 each and include admission to the show, an extensive pub-style buffet, and one drink.

For more information about tickets, please contact Laura Weldon at (260) 265-1940 or laura@literacyalliance.org.

For more than 50 years, The Literacy Alliance has been fueled by a simple yet powerful truth: Literacy changes lives. Their mission is to empower people through education. But they are more than educators; they are catalysts for empowerment.

The Literacy Alliance’s free programs for adult learners include Project Graduate, which provides classes in Allen, Adams, and Wells Counties for those who wish to earn a high school equivalency diploma and Project Connect, an English language learners program serving individuals and employees in Allen County. Moreover, their commitment extends to our youngest learners in Allen County, who, through Project Reads, begin their inspiring journey toward reading proficiency and educational excellence.