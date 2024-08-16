A Portal To The Past: Post Miami

Post Miami will take place at the Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue Saturday – Sunday, August 24-25, 2024. As you enter the grounds of the fort, you will step back into a French fort in the 1700s. The French completed the construction of Fort Miami in 1722, the first of two French forts built in the area.

The French were the first Europeans to settle in the Great Lakes region. They arrived in northeast Indiana in the late 1600s. The confluence of the three rivers helped facilitate a lucrative fur trade with the Native American tribes. Political enmity between the British and the French in Europe carried over into North America. To protect their new venture, the French built a fort. This weekend at the Old Fort, witness French and British forces reenact the clash for control of the area. Visitors will experience the sound of muskets and cannons!

No event at The Old Fort would be complete without its Bake Sale. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade baked treats. There is also Old Fort-themed merchandise, for those looking to take a piece of history home with them.

Families and history enthusiasts can explore the buildings of the fort and interact with the soldiers, civilians, Native Americans, fur traders, and local artisans. Visitors will be immersed in the daily activities of life in a French fort.

Admission to the event is free. Freewill donation. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the rich heritage of Fort Wayne. As a volunteer-driven organization, it relies heavily on community support and donations to continue its mission of education and preservation.

While at the event, you can also check out the new construction. The Old Fort is almost fifty years old! Time and weather have taken their toll! Check out how you can help “Keep the Fort in Fort Wayne” at oldfortwayne.org/about-us/fortrestoration.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages The Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Our goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. Historic Fort Wayne is a 100% volunteer organization. Their events are free to the public unless specifically noted. Private and corporate donations provide the funding for all programs.

For the latest information and any schedule changes, visit the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook page at facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne.