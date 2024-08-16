Paulding Road Improvements Coming

The City of Fort Wayne held a public meeting recently to share plans for the Paulding Road Improvements Project. For those who were unable to attend the meeting, information and renderings are available at engage.cityoffortwayne.org/fairfieldandpaulding.

Project Highlights:

Lane Reduction and Reconfiguration: Paulding Road will be redesigned with three lanes: one lane in each direction and a central bi-directional turn lane. This change will streamline traffic flow and facilitate safer turning movements.

South Side Improvements: The south side of Paulding Road will feature new driveway approaches and a curb face walk, improving access and pedestrian pathways.

North Side Enhancements: A new grass park strip and upgraded sidewalks will be added on the north side, along with reconfigured driveway approaches for better usability.

Lighting, landscaping, and public art: Enhanced lighting will illuminate the corridor, and a new monument will be constructed at the southwest corner of Paulding Road and Fairfield Avenue to serve as a traffic-calming gateway. Additionally, a monument that doubles as a bench will be placed in front of Kettler Park. The project will include artwork on the median of Paulding Road, close to Fairfield Avenue, and landscaping of all the green spaces.

ADA Access and Safety: The project will integrate ADA access and pedestrian safety features throughout the corridor.

Traffic Signal Upgrades: At the intersection of Paulding Road and South Calhoun Street, the traffic signal will be updated from a split-phase to a traditional signal with protected left turns, optimizing traffic flow despite reduced lanes.

Sidewalk Addition: A new sidewalk will be constructed on the west side of Fairfield Avenue, between the entrance into Woodhurst Condos and south to Candlelite Court, to accommodate transit users better. Future long-range plans include extending the sidewalk on Fairfield to the north, where it currently ends at Fairfax Avenue, and also to the south down to Lower Huntington Road.

Why This Project Matters

Paulding Road currently handles about 15,000 vehicles daily. The introduction of a center turn lane will allow vehicles to turn without halting through traffic, reducing delays. The new dedicated turn lanes at Calhoun Street will replace the split-phase signal with a more efficient traditional signal, enhancing traffic movement.

A key objective is to calm traffic and lower vehicle speeds, especially where Airport Expressway transitions into the urban street section of Paulding Road. The road will be redesigned to guide drivers as they enter a residential and school zone, promoting a safer and more considerate driving environment.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division plans to bid on this project in early 2025 for construction during the Summer/Fall months of 2025. There may be short durations of time when the road must be closed to allow the contractor to install underground infrastructure.