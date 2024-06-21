“Care To Share” Program Brightens Lives Of Locals

While the Girl Scout Cookie season will not return to the area until January, local Girl Scouts continue to spread joy and show appreciation to those who make a difference in the community with these sweet treats. Through the “Care to Share” program, consumers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies to be donated to military troops, local food banks, first responders, and other charitable organizations. Each year, hundreds of happy recipients enjoy these gifts, thanks to the dedication and hard work of local Girl Scouts.

Following the 2024 cookie sale, the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana share the stories behind three special deliveries made by standout “Care to Share” cookie sellers.

Sammy K., a Girl Scout Brownie, chose ACRES Land Trust as her recipient. Sammy and her family frequently assist with clean-up projects for ACRES and have witnessed the significant impact of their work. Wanting to give back, Sammy worked with the ACRES outreach manager to coordinate her donation. Her favorite part about selling cookies is seeing smiles on people’s faces, and her favorite thing about Girl Scouts is summer camp. Sammy is a proactive planner for her Troop meetings, with a passion for all things animals. She achieved her goal of selling 3,000 packages and earned an overnight trip to the Potawatomi Zoo in May.

Gracie T., a Girl Scout Cadette, chose Parkview Hospital Women and Children’s Center as her recipient. Gracie was born at Parkview Hospital and appreciates the hard work and long hours put in by the hospital staff, so she wanted to give them a well-deserved treat. She recalls a memorable cookie-selling moment when a single customer bought 20 boxes of cookies, making her feel like the best seller ever. Gracie loves making new friends and enjoying summer camp through Girl Scouts.

Caitlin E., a Girl Scout Junior, chose the Parkview Public Safety Department as her recipient. Inspired by her father’s service, Caitlin wanted to express her gratitude to first responders for their commitment to the community. During cookie season, Caitlin’s family help her promote her sales on social media through “Cookies with Cait” videos, which inform customers about her cookie goals, proceeds, the “Care to Share” program, and memories. This initiative helps customers feel more connected to their purchases and highlights that Girl Scouts are about more than just cookies.

The “Care to Share” program exemplifies the spirit of giving that Girl Scouts strive to instill in their members. By participating, consumers not only enjoy delicious cookies but also contribute to bringing joy to many deserving individuals and organizations. The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana proudly support its members’ hard work and commitment to making a positive impact in their community.

Additional 2024 “Care to Share” recipients included multiple USO of Indiana centers, Community Harvest Food Bank, Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen Community Schools, Southwest Allen Community Schools, Grisson Air Reserve Base, Erin’s House, Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne Fire Department, Stillwater Hospice, Renaissance Pointe YMCA (courtesy of Vulcraft Indiana), and several others.

Girls in grades K–12 are invited to embark on a journey filled with fun, friendship, and new experiences. Interested individuals can join, and adults can become volunteers by visiting girlscouts.org/join.

Today, as when founded in 1912, Girl Scouts® helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for more than 3,500 girls ages 5-17. They are guided by more than 2,000 adult volunteers who mentor them and work behind-the-scenes to support Girl Scouts and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, visit gsnim.org.