$500 Winning Prize Offered To Explore The Community

The anticipation is building as Waynedale gears up for the fifth annual “Shop Waynedale” event! Volunteers 4 Waynedale, an enthusiastic group of community members, has again organized an exciting Passport to The Community and Scavenger Hunt games, offering a grand prize of $500. From July 8 to July 20, 2024, all are invited to take part in this fun community adventure.

Past winners of the 2023 and 2024 Shop Waynedale Top Prize.

Supporting local businesses is crucial for the vitality of our community. Local businesses are the backbone of Waynedale, providing unique products and services that enrich our lives and contribute to the character of our neighborhood. By shopping locally, we help create jobs, boost the local economy, and foster a strong sense of community pride and identity.

With more than 40 businesses participating, Shop Waynedale promises to help you explore more great features of our community. Participants armed with the Shop Waynedale Gamebook will have the opportunity to solve clues and visit various establishments to collect Stamps and secure their chances of winning the top prize as well as other smaller prizes and giveaways. The best part? No purchase is necessary to join in the fun! Everyone, whether a resident or visitor, is encouraged to be a part of this thrilling community event.

During Shop Waynedale, Gamebook holders can also take advantage of exclusive discounts offered by participating businesses. With a wide array of discounts available, everyone is sure to find something enticing. Keep an eye out for the Shop Waynedale signs, soon to be adorning major intersections and storefronts throughout the charming neighborhoods of Waynedale.

To immerse yourself in the games, claim a chance to win the $500 grand prize, and access numerous local giveaways and discounts, be sure to acquire your very own Shop Waynedale Gamebook. You can find one in the July 5 edition of The Waynedale News or pick one up from any participating business the weekend before the event starts, where businesses are eagerly preparing for one of Waynedale’s most anticipated events.

The event organizers would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to our overall sponsors, Hill’s Meat Market and Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, whose generous support has made Shop Waynedale possible. We are grateful for their commitment to our community and their role in making this event an incredible success.

To learn more about Shop Waynedale and its exciting activities, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/waynedaleevents

Gather your Gamebook, join the adventure, and explore the vibrant businesses of Waynedale. Let the games begin!