Waynedale Corridor Receives Fall Upgrade

You may have noticed a little more vibrance in the Waynedale Community lately. In early September, volunteers from the Waynedale Events group installed four fall planters at some landmark locations around the community.

Residents can find the new planters full of seasonal flowers while walking or driving through the Waynedale Area at Walgreens (6730 Bluffton Rd), Verizon (6801 Bluffton Rd), Chase Bank (2601 Lower Huntington Rd), and Partners 1st (6731 Old Trail Rd).

“The installation of planters is a simple beautification effort but serves as an integral step toward the much larger-scale Waynedale Corridor Project as a whole,” Camille Garrison, Chair of the Waynedale Events group and leader in this initiative shared. She continued, “We are so thankful for all of the businesses and volunteers who have stepped up to support this improvement to our community!”

Over the past couple of months, Garrison worked with The City of Fort Wayne, businesses at potential planter locations, sponsors of the initiative, and volunteers to see the project through. However, she says that the largest challenge was to not only find suitable locations but to create a plan to keep the planters out and beautiful for years to come. That’s where McNamara Florist stepped up to help by preparing and donating flowers to be changed seasonally. Sandpoint Living Interiors will be assisting by maintaining and watering the planters throughout the year.

The effort to create a cohesive “Corridor” in the area began in 2015, with the Fort Wayne City Council’s adoption of the guideline in 2017. The guide contains 7 goals, which include: improving all modes of transportation; improving pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity, drive huts, lighting, and crosswalks; encouraging visitors; property improvements (i.e., façades); promoting re-investment including long-standing businesses; streetscape designs enhancing the appearance of the community; and branding and marketing Waynedale.

The Waynedale Events group of community volunteers has been active since 2001 and typically organizes large-scale community events throughout the year, such as Shop Waynedale, the Waynedale Holiday Wreath Auction, Christmas In Waynedale, Waynedale Shamrock Search, and more. More information about the Waynedale Events group can be found at: facebook.com/waynedaleevents