Feedback Sought For Parks’ 10-Year Planning Projects

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has released a new interactive design platform to encourage residents to contribute ideas about what they’d like to see and experience in city parks as a part of the 10-year Comprehensive Planning Project. This project, which was originally announced in May, will continue to seek input for the next couple of months before moving on to the planning process.

In celebration of reaching the 100-year milestone, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel dedicated improvements to Bowser Park along with Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer, park and neighborhood representatives and public officials. The park sign now proudly displays a Centennial Legacy Park insignia. In addition, an art mural by artist Lyndy Bazile evokes civic pride in the park and neighborhood and stands just yards away from the original stone marker provided by Sylvanus & Sarah Bowser in 1923.

Residents who would still like to express their desires to improve the Parks can find more information at designworkshop.mysocialpinpoint.com/fortwayneparksandrec, review categories, add a comment, see others’ comments, and share it with friends. The link to the DesignWorkShop platform is also now live on the Home page of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website, www.FortWayneParks.org.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel observes, “Our team wants to provide excellent services and offerings to our residents. When residents tell us what they enjoy about Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and what they’d like to see in the future, that feedback is used to bring more value to our parks system.”

The survey information is available in three languages: English, Spanish, and Burmese.