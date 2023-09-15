Philip A. Stark, 69, of Lebanon, IN passed away unexpectedly on July 20 in his home. He was born on November 9, 1953, in Fort Wayne, IN to John and Ann (Deindoerfer) Stark. As a youth, he enjoyed Boy Scouts and attained its highest rank, Eagle Scout, in 1971. After graduating from Elmhurst High School in 1972, he attended Indiana-Purdue University at Ft. Wayne. He was employed by Anthony Wayne Bank until its closure in 1987. More recently, he was a long-time employee of the Eagle Creek Home Depot in Indianapolis, IN where he cherished his family of coworkers and worked there until the effects of a stroke hindered his ability to drive. Despite the setback, Phil repeatedly assured friends and family how joyful he was. He continued to spread joy to others by sending cards to all his friends for both major and minor holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. Blessed with an amazing memory, Phil amazed everyone he met with his uncanny ability to remember names, dates, bus schedules, and even temperatures. In retirement, he spent hours at the library in Lebanon and was regular patron at its downtown neighborhood restaurants. Finally, Phil was active in both the First Community and First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon.

Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, parents John and Ann Stark, and his beloved sister Sally. He is survived by his sister, June of Chattanooga, TN and nephews Alexander and Christian Arnold of Indianapolis and their father John. He is also survived by his caregiver of seven years and very special friend, Tony Memmer, with ARC of Boone County. Tony, we are so grateful for your unwavering care and compassion.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 24th at 3pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 128 E. Main St., Lebanon, IN. Preferred memorials to ARC of Boone County.