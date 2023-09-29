Explore The Wonders Of STEM At The Ultimate Girls’ Expo

Excitement is building as the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) gear up to host their eighth annual STEM Expo on October 7 at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The STEM Expo is a celebration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) that invites girls in grades K-12 to ignite their potential and discover exciting career paths as they dive into interactive tabletop activities and captivating exhibits. An important distinction is that Girl Scout membership is not required to attend, ensuring that ALL girls in our community have the opportunity to be a part of this fun-filled morning.

Key Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Walb International Ballroom, Purdue University Fort Wayne

Open to: All girls in grades K-12, Girl Scout membership is not required

Admission: $5 per girl, please register in advance. All community girls in grades K-12 welcome; no Girl Scout membership required.

With over 30 exhibitors already committed, the STEM Expo is a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and a shared commitment to fostering the next generation of STEM leaders. GSNI-M would like to especially acknowledge PNC Bank, Sweetwater, Rea Magnet Wire and Trelleborg for their invaluable sponsorship contributions to the event.

For more information about the STEM Expo, sponsorship opportunities, exhibitor registration, or general inquiries, please visit gsnim.org or contact Claire Forrest at Claire.Forrest@gsnim.org.

Today, as when founded in 1912, Girl Scouts® helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for more than 3,500 girls ages 5-17. They are guided by more than 2,000 adult volunteers who mentor them and work behind-the-scenes to support Girl Scouts and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.