Cybersecurity Awareness For Small Business Owners

On average, 47% of small businesses are hit by cyberattacks.

Area small business owners are invited to a FREE cybersecurity training seminar in October, provided by local tech expert Ryan Gable, owner of 9GBTech, LLC.

“The intent of this seminar is to educate people, not frighten them. Cybersecurity is a real threat, and most do not realize how serious this can be,” Ryan states. “A cyberattack occurs every 39 seconds. Over 40% of cyberattacks target small businesses. This is a real and dangerous threat that can be addressed by understanding the risks and how to mitigate them.” Once companies are impacted by a cyberattack, 60% of the businesses go out of business within six months.

Two sessions are being held at the Peabody Library, Auditorium 1, 1160 IN-205, Columbia City IN 46725.

Monday, October 16 at 10am

Tuesday, October 17 at



Topics covered:

Basics of cybersecurity

What are phishing and other scams?

How to protect a business and its assets from these attacks

Registration is encouraged: www.9gbtech.com/cyber23.

Ryan Gable is a small business owner himself and a resident of Columbia City. He started his business after receiving an applied science Associate’s Degree in information technology and cloud computing. He also has obtained multiple industry certifications including CompTIA. Before receiving his degree, Ryan spent over 10 years troubleshooting computer problems while expanding his knowledge of the industry.

9GBTech LLC is a client of the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center and received business start-up guidance and marketing-related assistance.

For more information on 9GBTech, contact Ryan Gable at ryan@9gbtech.com or call 260-209-4798. To learn more about the services of the NEI-SBDC, visit www.isbdc.org or call 260-481-0500.