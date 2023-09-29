Politicians Participate In Helping Hands Food Distribution

An Indiana Senator and Representative volunteered at the Saturday Helping Hands distribution at Community Harvest Food Bank. This program serves over 1,100 households weekly during a food distribution open to anyone in need. Senator Johnson and Representative Judy joined with Community Harvest staff and volunteers to get food into the hands of visiting families.

“We are incredibly grateful to see representatives from our local districts actively participating in our Saturday Helping Hands food distribution program,” said Carmen Cumberland, CHFB President and CEO. “Their dedication and commitment to addressing food insecurity in our community is truly commendable.”

As we observe Hunger Action Month in September, it is a stark reminder that there are more than 91,500 estimated individuals in our region who face the daily struggle of food insecurity. This number is rising, exacerbated by the challenges of inflation and other factors. The urgency of our mission cannot be overstated, and it is imperative that our lawmakers witness firsthand the reality of food insecurity in our community. By experiencing the impact of our work and connecting with those we serve, they can better understand the depth of this issue and use their voices to advocate for the necessary changes.

The upcoming vote on the 2023 Farm Bill presents a critical opportunity to address food insecurity at a policy level. We must advocate for robust state food programs within the bill to ensure that our efforts on the ground are supported and sustained. Together, we can make a difference and bring about positive change for those who rely on our assistance.

“Thank you once again to all the volunteers and representatives who are working tirelessly to combat hunger in our community,” continued Cumberland. “Your support provides a beacon of hope, and together, we can work towards a future where no one has to go to bed hungry.”

For those in need of food assistance, Community Harvest programs are available for anyone experiencing food insecurity. More information about available programs and distribution schedules can be found at CHFB.org

Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 11.9 million pounds of food to over 91,500 unique individuals. Adam Smith serves as Board Chair and Carmen Cumberland serves as President and CEO. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit www.chfb.org.