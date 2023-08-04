Friday, August 11, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Featured Local News

Kids Explore New Life Skills

The Waynedale News Staff

Recently, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center and the Allen County Juvenile Probation (ACJP) division celebrated a first ever partnership program in a ceremony held at the center on Fairfield Avenue.

High school kids involved with the probation division explored various trades and learned new life and career skills.

Participants explored the use of VR headsets, completed a wood working project, worked on an alternator, used Tinkercad to create fidget spinners and print them on a 3d printer. They also challenged each other in a welding competition.

“We are excited to help kids on their journey to better futures career possibilities while learning valuable lifelong skills,” said Nicholas W. Gray, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Development Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center. “We are thrilled to partner with Allen County Juvenile Probation Division,” he continued.

Click to advertise on this website

Allen County Superior Court Judge Andrea Trevino said, “You all see me usually not at your best, right? Usually, you’re in court, been through something. You think you’re in front of me to get in trouble, right?” She added, “Our goal is always to leave you better than when you first came to us. We want you to build a bright future.”

The partners expect the program to continue and expand. Each participant received a certificate of completion. Probation officers recommended participants for the program.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff