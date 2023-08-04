Miami Indian Heritage Days Continue Into The Fall

The History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days, Saturday, August 5 at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of the month, May to November, from 1-4 pm. Katrina Mitten will offer a demonstration on Miami Beadwork on August 5.

The Chief Richardville House, or akima pinšiwa awiiki, is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest. Admission to Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of this National Historic Landmark. Admission for each Saturday event is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. History Center members and children age 2 and under are free.

The rest of the 2023 Miami Indian Heritage Days schedule includes:

Saturday, September 2 – Miami Harvest: Edible and Usable Plants and Materials with Dani Tippmann

Saturday, October 7 – Wiikiaami Cattail Matting at the Longhouse with M.I.A.M.I. (Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians)

Saturday, November 4 (10a-5p) and Sunday, November 5 (12-4p) – Traders Days: Shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares, and also enjoy hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs. Free to the public.

For more information, contact the History Center at (260) 426-2882, or visit the website at fwhistorycenter.org