Storyscape Early Learning Space Opens At Pontiac Library

The Allen County Public Library welcomed media, donors, and families to celebrate the new Pontiac Branch StoryScape at a grand opening on Tuesday, April 30. Pontiac is the newest ACPL StoryScape location and builds on the success of similar spaces at the Main Library and Woodburn Branch. The custom-designed space will utilize hands-on learning tools and library materials to encourage young children to read, sing, write, talk, and play. StoryScape focuses on promoting early literacy with children ages 7 and younger.

“At the ACPL we’re working to develop lifelong readers with a love of learning and StoryScape is a critical part of those efforts,” said ACPL Youth Services Manager Jacki Fulwood. “Children learn about the world through play and StoryScape is custom-designed to connect that love of play with reading and exploration. I am so excited to see the concept come to life across our entire system!”

The space was funded through a donation from the Allen County Public Library Foundation, as well as, Library reserve funds.

“The ACPL Foundation has supported StoryScape since the concept was first presented, and it is thrilling to see StoryScapes open up across the ACPL system,” said ACPL Foundation Board Chair Rich Beck. “The Allen County community continues to relish its beloved library for the jewel it is. And the Foundation is proud to support the ACPL as it raises the bar for library spaces – not just in Allen County – but across the country!”

Beck, City of Fort Wayne Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Stephanie Crandall, State Representative Kyle Miller, ACPL staff, local business leaders, and Brightpoint Head Start staff and children celebrated with cookies and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Crandall read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Sharon Tucker stating that April 30, 2024 would be known as “StoryScape Day” in the City of Fort Wayne.

The Library plans to expand StoryScape to the entire ACPL system as part of its 2024-28 strategic plan “Allen County’s Window to Lifelong Learning and Discovery”. At the ceremony, it was also announced that Little Turtle will be the next ACPL StoryScape to open, along with another location that is still being determined. Planning is underway with openings planned for the coming year.

Pontiac’s StoryScape is open during normal library hours. It is free and open to the public. For more information about StoryScape and other youth activities at the Allen County Public Library, visit www.acpl.info.

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 4.2 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 30,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.

The ACPL Foundation is a separate legal entity formed for the purpose of enhancing and expanding library programs and services. Its primary function is to secure financial and in-kind donations for programs, services, and capital projects. The ACPL Foundation offers donors a familiar and reliable vehicle for tax-deductible contributions in support of the Allen County Public Library.