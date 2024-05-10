How To Participate In The Parade

Joining the Waynedale Memorial Day Parade is a wonderful opportunity to experience and contribute to a community steeped in tradition and camaraderie. This annual event not only serves as a poignant tribute to the sacrifices of veterans but also brings together locals in a vibrant celebration of community spirit.

The parade kicks off sharp at 9 AM on May 27 at the Waynedale United Methodist Church and makes its way to Prairie Grove Cemetery. Participants range from local veterans’ groups, like this year’s organizer, AmVets Post 33 (260-478-4114), to high school marching bands such as Wayne High School’s New Tech band, which enhances the atmosphere with patriotic music. Additionally, local businesses, political figures, emergency responders, and various community organizations add to the parade’s diversity.

The enthusiasm from the community is evident, with thousands of spectators typically setting up along Old Trail Road early to claim prime spots. This festive atmosphere is a testament to the community’s strong engagement, with individuals of all ages showing their support. The event culminates in a moving ceremony at the cemetery featuring speeches from local leaders and veterans, topped off with the solemn sound of “Taps.”

Participation in the parade is open and free to all. There’s no need to register, interested parties can simply arrive at the parking lot of the Waynedale United Methodist Church (2501 Church Street) by 8:30 AM on parade day to be placed in the lineup by a parade director.

The Waynedale News will cover Memorial Day and the parade in its upcoming edition. Those planning to participate can contact the newspaper at 260-747-5529 by Friday, May 17, to be listed in an event highlight. The newspaper is also offering special advertising rates for those who wish to further announce their participation and to tell the community to look for them in the parade. This offer is also open for non-parade-participants who simply want to honor Memorial Day and the parade.

For those interested, past parades have been recorded live on The Waynedale News’ Facebook Page.