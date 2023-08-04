Aug. 4, 2023 – Local Ads

ARISE CHURCH GARAGE SALE

HUGE Garage sale Aug 11-12 from 9am-5pm. Arise Church 12220 Lower Huntington Rd, Roanoke IN. All proceeds go to new playground equipment!

SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION

SAT. 8/12 – HUNTERTOWN HERITAGE DAYS at 1:00

Bring the family to enjoy some fun at Huntertown Park

Meet some beautiful Raptors!

AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES

QUALITY OPHTHALMOLOGY EYECARE

EARL BRAUNLIN, M.D.

717 WEST JEFFERSON BLVD. FORT WAYNE

PHONE 426-3494

SUMMER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING ASST. RETAIL MANAGER

McNamara Florist is hiring an experienced Assistant Retail Manager. Must provide exceptional customer experiences while guiding staff toward maximum performance. Apply at McNamaraFlorist.com/employment.

260-474-4131

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS

Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street

When: Saturday August 12, 2023; 6am-10am

Cost: Free Will Donation

ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?

We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.