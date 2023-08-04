Friday, August 11, 2023
Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival To Feature 200 Tattoo Artists

The Waynedale News Staff

The Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival, Indiana’s premier tattooing event, will be taking place the weekend of August 11-13. The festival will host over 200 tattoo artists exhibiting their work and competing in contests with 15 categories. Nationally and internationally recognized artists will be set up for the public to browse and collect tattoos! Artists have already started booking in advance, but plenty will be accepting walk up tattoos. To find your perfect artist, go to fortwaynetattoo.com/artists. Do it quickly before they are booked solid for the entire weekend.

Our Festival also features vendors ranging from oddities, to clothing, and makers of all kinds. This event is open to the public and family friendly.

The Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival is presented by Tattoo Fest and the Explorer Tattoo Conference – the world’s largest educational tattoo conference.

What: Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival
Where: 120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
When: August 11, 2023, 12p-10p, August 12, 2023, 11p-10p, August 13, 2023, 11p-7p
Details: Family Friendly, Must be 18 with valid ID to be tattooed, Weekend ($65) & Daily ($30) Passes Available at the door. Presale tickets are available at fortwaynetattoo.com. UAW members and Sweetwater employees are free on Friday, August 11th.

