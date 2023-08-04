Free Screening Of “The Street Project” At Cinema Center

Three Rivers Active Streets will present a free screening of The Street Project, a story about humanity’s relationship to the streets and the global citizen-led fight to make communities safer at Cinema Center (437 E. Berry Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 7:00 pm. Free popcorn will be provided.

A panel discussion will follow the film and discuss actionable steps Fort Wayne can take to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists moderated by advocate Cornelia Schulz. Panelists include John Metzinger, General Manager/CEO of Citilink; Melissa Rhinehart, candidate for Fort Wayne City Council District 2; and Diane Rogers, former Police Officer and president of the Oxford Community Association.

In 2010, the small community of specialists who pay attention to US road safety statistics picked up on a troubling trend: more and more pedestrians and cyclists were being killed on American roads. In fact, pedestrian deaths have increased 51 percent since reaching their low point in 2009. In addition to the loss of human life, it is estimated that road injuries will cost the world economy $1.8 trillion from 2015–2030.

Digging deep into the root causes of traffic violence, the filmmakers engage a diverse array of experts including street historian Peter Norton, city planner Jeff Speck, and urban design expert Mikael Colville-Andersen. These expert interviews are interwoven with the stories of real people working to make their communities safer.

According to data from the Fort Wayne Police Department, 2023 is on pace to be the deadliest year for pedestrians in Fort Wayne in the last five years. Three Rivers Active Streets hopes the screening will continue to push the city to act on pedestrian safety.

Free tickets can be reserved online at www.cinemacenter.org. Doors open at 6:00 pm, screening begins at 7:00 pm, with a panel discussion to follow. The group encourages attendees to walk or bike to the screening.

Three Rivers Active Streets would like to thank the sponsors of this event, Sweetwater and Chapman’s Brewing Company, for their generous support.

Three Rivers Active Streets is a grassroots movement for a bikeable and walkable Fort Wayne. This citizen-led movement hopes to bring awareness to active transportation and push local officials to invest in more, and safer, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in the downtown area. Since its founding in Fall 2022, the group has hosted numerous community bike ride audit events, attended public meetings, and encouraged people to get involved in the movement.