Petco Love Grants $50K To Animal Care & Control

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is set to receive a $50,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at Petco at 315 E. Coliseum Boulevard on July 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are thrilled and grateful to have Petco Love’s support in our lifesaving programs for another year. We see more than 10,000 animals each year, and it is our priority to give each animal the proper care they need before they can enter our adoption program. This lifesaving investment will allow us to add a contracted vet technician who will be a significant asset to our medical team in helping us serve the community and our animals.” said Director Amy-Jo Sites.