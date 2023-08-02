Waynedale Community Games Return With $500 Top Prize

The anticipation is building as Waynedale gears up for the fourth annual “Shop Waynedale” event! An enthusiastic group of volunteers has organized an exciting Scavenger Hunt, offering a grand prize of $500 to the individual or family who successfully completes the challenge by collecting the most Stamps from participating local businesses and correctly solves the most items on the scavenger hunt. From July 10-22, the entire community is invited to take part in this thrilling adventure. Don’t miss out!

With more than 50 businesses participating, Shop Waynedale promises an unforgettable experience. Participants armed with the Shop Waynedale Gamebook will have the opportunity to solve clues and also visit various establishments to collect Stamps and secure their chances of winning the coveted $500 prize. The best part? No purchase is necessary to join in the fun! Everyone, whether a resident or visitor, is encouraged to be a part of this thrilling community event.

During Shop Waynedale week, Gamebook holders can take advantage of exclusive discounts offered by participating businesses. With a wide array of discounts available, everyone is sure to find something enticing. Keep an eye out for the Shop Waynedale signs, now adorning major intersections and storefronts throughout the charming neighborhoods of Waynedale in Fort Wayne.

To immerse yourself in the games, claim a chance to win the $500 grand prize, and access numerous local giveaways and discounts, be sure to acquire your very own Shop Waynedale Gamebook. You can find them in this edition of the Waynedale News or pick one up from designated locations along Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, where businesses are eagerly preparing for Waynedale’s most anticipated event.

To learn more about Shop Waynedale and its exciting activities, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/waynedaleevents

The event organizers would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to our overall sponsors, Hill’s Meat Market and Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, whose generous support has made Shop Waynedale possible. We are grateful for their commitment to our community and their role in making this event an incredible success.

Gather your Gamebook, join the adventure, and explore the vibrant businesses of Waynedale. Let the games begin!

Here are the discounts available during SHOP Waynedale. Don’t forget to bring your Gamebook!



1st Source Bank: Stop In To Enter $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Am. Legion Post 241: Enter To Win Gift Basket (must be over 21 to enter)

Arco’s Restaurante Mexicano: Free 4 Oz. Queso Or Guacamole For Every 2 People w/ Purchase”

Club Room: Pizzas Buy One, Get One 50% Off (valid 2p-5p)

Crescendo Coffee & More: Free Drip Coffee w/ The Purchase Of Any Breakfast Sandwich (valid 7a-10a)

Dairy Queen: $1 Off Purchase Of $5 or More

Elevate Energy: All Small Drinks $6 (incl. Drinks, Coffee, Shakes)

Hair Affair Salon: 50% Off Select Retail Products

Hello Sunshine Bakery: $1 Off Any Baked Good

Kingston Residence: Stop In For A Free Tote Bag

Landing Zone Coffee Co.: 50 Cents Off Any Drink

Legacy HVAC: Buy One 1” Filter, Get One Free

Lola’s Café: 50 Cents Off Any Homemade Drink

Morgan’s Tap And Grill: Stop In To Enter To Win A $50 Gift Card

Partner’s 1st: $50 New Member Signup Bonus w/ Active Debit Card

Pizza Hut: Large 3 Topping Pizza For $10

Reddy’s Bluffton Road Marathon: Free Snack Bag & Can Of Pop Or Bottled Water

Rich’s Auto Center: Stop In To Enter To Win $150 Service Gift Card

Rich’s Café: Stop In To Enter To Win A $50 Gift Card

The Bluebird Restaurant: 10% Off Any Purchase

The Stand: Buy 2 Coney Dogs, Get One Free

Walgreen’s: 20% Off Any Purchase (exceptions apply: RX, Cigarettes, Alcohol, Dairy, etc.)

Waynedale Hardware & Lumber Co. Do It Best: 10% Discount Off Entire Purchase