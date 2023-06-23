Trees At Risk In Dry Conditions

In these abnormally dry conditions, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department arborists encourage residents to help young trees thrive with supplemental watering.

Superintendent of Forestry Operations Derek Veit observes “water is the most important element in caring for young trees. New trees and those that have been planted within the last three years have not fully extended roots into the soil and need adequate moisture to reach the root ball.”

Soil type and amount of rainfall will govern the amount of watering that is necessary. Veit recommends watering for 30 seconds or more with a rain head or fan spray nozzle every other day during the summer months.

For additional questions about caring for young trees in dry conditions, email derek.veit@cityoffortwayne.org.