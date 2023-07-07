Southeast Fort Wayne Momentum Continues

Mayor Tom Henry led the grand opening of McKinnie Commons Park along with the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, the Parks and Recreation Department, and City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker.

The event was held at McKinnie Commons, 1815 McKinnie Ave., at the northeast corner of McKinnie and South Anthony Boulevard. Jordan Bridges and Miss Indiana, Cydney Bridges, provided music performances and a video trailer was donated by the Entertainment Lounge. Food and treats were available free to guests, from Sno cones @ Ice Hut, Vito’s Pizza, and Cookies by Gracey’s Goodies.

“McKinnie Commons is a vital addition to the enhancements being made in southeast Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Henry. “I continue to be enthusiastic and positive about the tremendous strides we’re making to bring new energy and excitement for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. Placemaking and gathering spaces provide opportunities for individuals, families, and visitors to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and have fun activities in a safe and inviting environment.”

“Today is just a taste of the potential for McKinnie Commons. We are confident that this space will become an integral part of the community with many shared positive memories to come,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Steve McDaniel.

In 2019, the Community Development Division and the Southeast Area Partnership worked with residents in southeast Fort Wayne to develop the Southeast Strategy Update, which focuses on reinvesting in the southeast quadrant.

The newly constructed gathering space offers a bandshell for entertainment, space for food trucks and pop-up vendors, outdoor dining areas, bike racks, large swings, and many other amenities.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is exploring programming for McKinnie Commons and will release that information soon. Please visit fortwayneparks.org for future events and activities.