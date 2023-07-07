Nature Camp Hosts Over 100 k-5 Explorers!

The anticipated summer nature camp was due to return to Fox Island County Park for a second year, but the impact of the derecho in 2022 has continued to be felt long term and forced the park to remain closed for yet another summer season. Once it was realized that camp could not be held at this location, Little River Wetland Project graciously agreed to allow the event to be hosted at Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve. This camp was developed by Speaks for Trees and More Founder, Sarah Maloy, in an effort to provide a low-cost, nature-based, educational opportunity to the youth of our community. It was held June 12 – 16 and ultimately served over 100 campers that had been enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade. This camp provided a unique opportunity to explore a different aspect of nature every day through immersive, nature-based stations and was hosted completely outdoors. Additionally, the theme of each station will continue to rotate every year to provide campers with a refreshed opportunity to learn about different areas of nature and science through a hands-on approach with related activities, projects, hiking and exploring. Nature Camp 2024 has been set to return to Fox Island County Park for June 10 – 14, 2024 and registration is now open through the speaksfortreesandmore.org website. This event will be an opportunity to welcome our youth back to a park that has been sorely missed by the community.