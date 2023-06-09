Thursday, June 22, 2023
Old Old Mill Closure Detour

As progress continues in connecting neighborhood pipes to the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel (3RPORT) near Foster Park, Old Mill Road between Rudisill Boulevard and West Foster Parkway was closed beginning Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

A marked detour will send motorists from the north to Foster Park using Rudisill, Fairfield Avenue, Lexington Avenue, and Old Mill to the park entrance. Motorists heading to Foster Park from the south should use Petit Avenue to Old Mill and the park entrance.

The closure is in place for around four months, when it will open with lane restrictions until the project is complete.

