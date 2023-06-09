Make The Best Of Your Summer! ~ Voice Of The Township

When I was a young child and school was dismissed for summer vacation, I would sing the song “School Is Out At Last” by Gary US Bonds. The words I focused on were “School is out at last” and “I’m so glad I passed”. The song had a very catchy sound, and I felt good singing it at the end of the school year. That was a long, long time ago.

I’m much older now, and I think about things that children can do for the summer now that “School is out at last”. Children should enjoy their time off while remaining safe. They need to remain cool and hydrated, by wearing light colored and loose-fitting clothing, taking breaks in the shade periodically, and drinking water. Check the local news for the weather, extreme heat alerts, and remain aware of the symptoms of heat illnesses.

Consider doing some of the following things with the children – Lay on the ground and look for shapes in the clouds. Make a time capsule. Have each family member write something down they are grateful for, collect a special item from each of them, and put them in the capsule. The capsule could be stored away for opening on a designated date such as Thanksgiving. Interview older relatives and use the information to write out the family history. Make something by hand for each holiday this summer. Have the children collect rocks and then paint them. Some parents might not like the children to decorate walkways with chalk, but children love doing it. Play outside in the rain. Have a family field day. Camp in the backyard. Create a music video. Attend the New Haven Summer Fest 2023 Celebration. There will be live entertainment and food trucks at Schnelker Park. Go to www.newhaven.in.gov/433/Summer-Fest-Independence-Day-Celebration for more information. Work in the garden with the children. I’ve heard Marigolds, zinnias, blanket flowers, cockscomb, lantana, black-eyed Susan, and dahlia can be planted in summer. These flowers bloom in various colors and shapes, and some last well into the fall. The children can watch them grow this summer. There are lots of free summer events in Fort Wayne, such as Three Rivers Festival, Downtown Live, Dragon Boat Races, BBQ Ribfest, St Joe Pickle Festival, Taste of the Arts and many more. For more information go to www.visitfortwayne.com/blog/post/free-fort-wayne-summer-festivals.

For nutrition assistance this summer, Fort Wayne Community Schools is offering free summer meals at some of the Allen County Public Library branches, Fort Wayne Community School sites, and Fort Wayne parks. For additional information go to www.fwcs.k12.in.us/nutritionservices?page=21 or call Nutrition Services at (260) 467-2500.

Most of all take time to relax and enjoy the summer of 2023!