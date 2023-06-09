‘SPARK’ Summer Learning Program Returns

This Summer the Allen County Public Library is inviting Allen County families and individuals to join the SPARK Summer Learning Program. Summer SPARK began June 1 and runs through July 31. ACPL invites all Allen County youth, adults, and families to complete reading challenges and participate in activities to win prizes.

SPARK stands for science, play, art, reading, and knowledge and uses reading challenges and prizes to incentivize reading for all ages. As a part of SPARK, readers can complete themed activities and track their reading time to earn new books and prizes.

“SPARK is our mission in action,” said ACPL Youth Services Manager Marra Honeywell. “This is where we see books and the community come together in the most magical way. Our staff rallies together to put out thousands of programs and activities that serve our young people, keep their bodies busy and their minds engaged, and put them on the path for a lifetime of learning and reading.”

With the increased traffic at all ACPL locations experience over the summer, including a boost at many locations that act as FWCS summer meal distribution sites, June and July present the perfect opportunity to engage young minds with the Library and learning even though school is out.

The SPARK Summer Learning Program is funded by The Foellinger Foundation, The Friends of the ACPL, and The ACPL Foundation.

This year’s theme “All Together Now” is focused on kindness, friendship, and unity.

“We are dedicated to spreading a message of connection,” said Honeywell. “Youth instinctively know they are connected to a larger system of people and community, and we want to foster and strengthen their sense of communal responsibility, unity, and care for each other through reading and learning together.”

To get involved, patrons can sign up, track reading, and earn prizes in two ways:

By downloading the free Beanstack app on their mobile device or through the ACPL website. By stopping by any ACPL branch.

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 3.6 million items borrowed annually.



For more information on the SPARK program, contact the Allen County Public Library at www.acpl.info/spark, (260) 421-1200, or Ask@acpl.info.