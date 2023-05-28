May 26, 2023 Local Text Ads
BARN SALE
Appliances, Freezer, Tiller, Tools, Barn Items,
Six Panel Doors, Halloween, Christmas, Canning Jars,
Work Benches, & Camping
Friday May 26th, Saturday May 27th 10-3
3627 Pleasant CNTR Rd
AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES
Quality Ophthalmology Eyecare
Earl Braunlin, M.D.
717 West Jefferson Blvd
Fort Wayne
Phone 426-3494
SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION
Come join us & meet our beautiful Education Raptors on:
Sat. 6/10 @ 1:00pm—Pretty Lake Conservation Club in Wolcottville
4410 S 890 E, Wolcottville, IN
260-241-0134
14TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion Aux #241
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Sat. June 10th
9:00am – 2:00pm
Space $15 Tables $5 if needed
Call: 260-431-7183
Proceeds: Veterans and families.
Public Welcome!
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.
We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
