Northside & McMillen Pools Open

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces that Northside Pool opened for the season on Tuesday, June 6, and McMillen Park Pool will open on Monday, June 12.

Similar to the 2022 season, the staggered adjustments are due to staffing shortages and consideration for safety at the facilities. Northside Pool public swim hours will be 12:30 – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday (closed Monday). McMillen Pool public swim hours will be 12:30 – 5:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday). A free swim for youth with disabilities will be held weekly on Sunday from 5:15 –6:15 p.m. at Northside Pool.

For more information about special swim programs, Learn to Swim lessons, 10-Punch Pass, season passes and pool/pavilion rentals, visit FortWayneParks.org.