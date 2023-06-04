Thursday, June 22, 2023
4th Of July Fireworks Downtown

The City of Fort Wayne announced Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne will again be the location for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

The City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as sponsors for the fireworks display.

City leaders are appreciative that the Fort Wayne TinCaps have been proud partners with the community for eight years as financial sponsors. The City would also like to thank NAI Hanning & Bean and Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) for partnering with the City on the use of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

The TinCaps will be hosting a baseball game that evening beginning at 6:05 p.m. Individuals with tickets to that evening’s game will be able to enjoy the fireworks from their seats at the ballpark. If the TinCaps game is not completed by 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin immediately following the conclusion of the game.

