Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House Rebrands As Hope’s Harbor

Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, a nonprofit organization providing hospitality services to families of children receiving medical care at area hospitals, announces an evolution of their brand, renaming as Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes.

Founded in 1997, the organization entered a formal relationship with Mad Anthonys Foundation in 2007. Since then, both organizations have grown and evolved. Mad Anthonys is introducing a new grantmaking process to serve even more organizations, and Hope’s Harbor is growing to serve more families than ever before.

“The new name conveys the way our hospitality homes provide a place of rest, refuge and rejuvenation. Here, families find comfort and support during a challenging time—we provide strength next door,” said Wendy Hoering, Executive Director. “While our name, logo and marketing materials will change, our mission is as strong and resolute as ever.”

The work was guided by a local brand consulting firm and led by the board of directors and committee of stakeholders within the organization.

“We are proud to be local, nonprofit and independent. Throughout our 25-year history, we’ve grown and evolved alongside our healthcare partners to best meet the needs of patient families in our region,” said Kim Fulkerson, Board Member and Chief Nursing Officer at Dupont Hospital. “As Hope’s Harbor, we’ll continue that impact into the next 25 years through the support of our community and donors.”

To learn more visit www.HopesHarborFW.org.

Founded in 1997, Hope’s Harbor, formerly Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, supports children receiving medical care by providing critical hospitality services to their families. The nonprofit, independent organization operates two family hospitality homes on the campuses of Lutheran and Dupont Hospitals, providing housing accommodations, meals and support to families in need. Visit www.HopesHarborFW.org or call 260 459-8550 for more information.