New Bench Dedicated To Waynedale Lions Club Legacy

The Waynedale Lions Club began in 1946 and sponsored good deeds in our community far too numerous to mention throughout their 75 years of service. They provided help where help was needed with a firm belief that the world gets better and problems get smaller when people unite to serve. However, the service Club was disbanded in 2020.

(l-r) Camille Garrison, Lyle Simpson Dr. Robinson, Lynn Henschen

As chair of the Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks Initiative and in appreciation of your final donation to our mission, we would like to dedicate this beautiful bench to the Waynedale Lions Club.

Thank you for your commitment and contributions over the years making Waynedale an outstanding community to live, work, and play.