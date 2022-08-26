Fort Wayne Arts Festival Returns

Known for featuring masterful creations executed in an array of mediums by the best of local and regional artists and craftspeople…wood, glass, clay, fiber, oil/acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, assemblage, photography, drawing and mixed media. Original fine art and fine crafts for the discerning buyer!

Artists’ tents are located around the Center Courtyard in Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Wayne’s only upscale lifestyle outdoor mall. Event will be held Saturday September 10th, 10am-6pm and Sunday September 11th, Noon-5pm. Historically, thousands come out each year in support of this popular and prestigious juried outdoor show, and enjoy this intimate venue which allows for easy interaction between artist and Festival-goer. With so many one-of-a-kind works of art to choose from, the Festival caters to the gift-giver as well as the serious collector. From established, award-winning artists to the newly emerging, selections are vast and varied.

Spend an hour, spend the day. Enjoy the best of what art festivals have to offer!

Sponsored in part this year by: Myers & Hayden Insurance, Fort Wayne Metals, Trader Joe’s, & Jim Palermo.