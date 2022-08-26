Grand Re-Opening Of The Eagle Marsh Barn

Join Little River Wetlands Project on Sunday, August 28th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM as we say thank you and celebrate the grand re-opening of our Eagle Marsh barn. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Deputy Mayor, Karl Bandemere will be presenting a proclamation from the Mayor. This event is open to the media; however, it will be closed to the public. The ceremony will start at 4:15 PM.

Little River Wetlands Project’s Eagle Marsh provides a great outdoor experience for every resident in the Fort Wayne area. The Eagle Marsh barn serves as a hub for the educational programming that Little River Wetlands Project provides for free to our community; as well as houses stewardship supplies and equipment to maintain their preserves.

The repairs needed were beyond the means of LRWP. In the Fall of 2021, the community donated $10,000 during the “jump in” fundraiser focused on barn improvements. NEICA has since donated materials, time, and expertise that put that money to its best use and extended that impact far beyond what we could have imagined. These generous donations have provided materials and labor to complete the repairs needed such as new gutters, downspouts, concrete floor, lighting, heaters, hardware for barn doors to be able to open, new paint for the barn exterior, and a new entrance gate.

The apprentices who are part of the union construction industry, members of local trade unions and employed by local contractors were able to use this opportunity for a learning experience.

While they completed these jobs, they were able to give back and gain valuable experience learning good stewardship and supporting the community.

The mission of Little River Wetlands Project is to restore and protect wetlands in the historic watershed of the Little River, a major tributary of the Wabash River, and to provide educational opportunities that encourage good stewardship of wetlands and other natural ecosystems. If you would like to learn more about Little River Wetlands Project, visit www.lrwp.org