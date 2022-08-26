Lester’s Hall Upgrade & Rebrand

After months of renovations, upgrades, and refurbishments, Quimby Hall, located at 1502 Bluffton Road and right next door to the Clyde Theatre and the Club Room at the Clyde, is now accepting bookings for fall meetings, corporate holiday parties, receptions, banquets, weddings, and events.



Boasting over 4,000 square feet of space that can accommodate up to 200 guests, Quimby Hall has flexible layouts for all group sizes including banquet, classroom, reception, and theater style seating. The venue has been completely refreshed and given a contemporary modern feel, with updated lighting, new fixtures, new flooring, efficient catering kitchen and additional parking making it conducive for all type of events.

“We spent months upgrading the building and making improvements to the hall,” said Sarah Bertsch, Special Event Manager. “But after it was all done and we could take a step back and look at what we’d accomplished we were amazed at how great it all turned out!” Sarah helps plan all bookings and assists with every detail for making events spectacular at Quimby Hall.

Located just minutes from downtown in Quimby Village, Quimby Hall features ample, free, parking in a six-acre lot located along Bluffton Road and behind the Clyde.

“We think Quimby Hall will have a lasting, positive impact for our neighborhood by providing unique experiences that are upscale, affordable, accessible, and enjoyable for all just as the Clyde, Club Room, and Crescendo Coffee & More do for our community,” added Gregg Coyle Executive Director of The Clyde.

Prospective clients are welcome to visit QuimbyHall.com to see the space for themselves where they can also sign up online to discover the possibilities. They are also welcome to call (260) 747-0989 if they have any questions.