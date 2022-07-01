Treasure House Hosted Grand Re-opening Celebration

On Wednesday, June 29th, at 9:30 a.m., The Rescue Mission celebrated the grand re-opening of its thrift store and vocational ministry, Treasure House, in its new location at 10202 Coldwater Road. Thrift operations were relocated from Coldwater Crossing to the Pine Valley Shopping Center in April of this year. The event was open to the public and included a ribbon cutting, refreshments, giveaways, and food trucks.

“We are elated to share our ministry and new store location with the community,” said Rescue Mission CEO & President, Rev. Donovan Coley. “Our store offers shoppers and donors a unique, upscale thrift experience while also supporting men, women and children experiencing a homeless crisis. Every item donated and dollar spent provides resources to support programs that address the root cause of homelessness, such as trauma, mental illness, substance abuse disorders and lack of a support system.”

Modern facilities, a larger sales floor and an awning-covered donation center for contactless donations are just a few of the features at the new location.

“The larger, upgraded space gives us the ability to expand our vocational training program, and offer in-demand job certifications to our participants. Our goal is to give people real-life skills that are applicable in today’s job market.” Coley said.

The Rescue Mission’s Treasure House is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the thrift store and the event can be found at fwrm.org