Carolyn S. Kumfer, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Born August 1, 1938 in Allen County, Indiana. She was a daughter of the late Lewis and Opal (Smith) Walling. Carolyn worked as a secretary for Anthony Wayne Church for 37 years. She was a founding member of the Tillman Road Church of God in 1971. Carolyn enjoyed traveling, cross stitching, reading, and doing ceramics. Most of all she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eldon “Bud” Kumfer; children, Timothy (Cynthia) Kumfer, Lisa (Mike) Horstmeyer, and Sally (Jesse) James; grandchildren, Kristie (Nate) Jones, Kelly (Duffy) Alexander, Timothy (Elizabeth) Kumfer, Sarah (Alex) Reche, Brandon (Alyssa) James, Jyllian Kumfer, and Andrew Kumfer; great-grandchildren, Madisyn (Terry) Culberston, Michaela Horstmeyer, Nathen Alexander, Juliana James, Daniel James, Marissa Alexander, Vivianna Jones, Ruby Reche, Ayyah and Myrah Kegley; great-great-grandchildren, Grace and Victoria Culberston; brother, Richard (Terri) Walling; and sister, Joy Mossoney. A funeral service was held at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Tillman Road Church of God 3710 E Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46816 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also be held from 4:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the church. Burial followed the service at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville. Contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to Tillman Road Church of God or Woodburn Children’s Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.